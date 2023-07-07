Bihar: 5 including Sarsi’s infamous Bittu Singh arrested in Purnia, 4 loaded pistols and AK-47 bullet recovered

Purnia Police has got a big success. Five miscreants including Sarsi’s famous criminal Bittu Singh have been arrested. The police have also recovered weapons from the spot. Police raided a house in Prabhat Colony of the district in the early morning of Friday, in which five people including the notorious were arrested. At the same time, AK 47 bullet has also been recovered along with the loaded pistol.

Based on the information, the police took action on Friday morning and during the raid arrested a total of 5 miscreants including the infamous Bittu Singh. Apart from four loaded pistols, AK 47 bullet was also recovered from the house located in Prabhat Colony of the city. Along with this, the police opened the DVR of the CCTV installed in Bittu Singh’s house and took it with them.

Regarding the matter, Purnia’s SP Amir Javed told that Bittu Singh has been arrested with weapons. Another criminal has also been arrested along with him. Bittu Singh is being interrogated thoroughly. Bittu Singh was arrested three years back with two modern weapons including AK 47 by STF team along with Purnia police during a joint operation.

Bittu Singh remained in discussion in the world of crime

Significantly, in the month of November last year, he came out of jail on bail and was living with his family at Prabhat Colony, Purnia. Let us tell you that on May 1, 2019, Bittu Singh was in a lot of discussion in the violent clash that took place in Barihat locality of the city.