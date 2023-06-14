Bihar: 50 people fall ill after having wedding food in Aurangabad, victims of food poisoning

Bihar News: Many people from Tilauta Bigha, number one ward of Surya Nagri Dev of Aurangabad district of Bihar, had gone to Madanpur block in the marriage procession. After this, 50 people have fallen ill after having food at the wedding ceremony. It is said that on Tuesday, the procession had reached Chandauli in Madanpur police station area from Tilauta Bigha of Dev police station area. Tilauta Bigha resident Dilip Yadav’s son was married. He went to Vishwakarma Yadav’s house in Chandauli.

The health of many people deteriorated simultaneously

The procession reached Chandauli on Tuesday night. Everyone ate here. After the meal, at 2 o’clock in the night, the procession returned to their village. Only after this, the health of many people started deteriorating simultaneously. At first no one understood anything. But, in no time many people started falling ill. Everyone started vomiting and diarrhea. Gradually everyone started falling prey to diarrhoea. After this, there was an atmosphere of chaos in the village. Sick people were admitted to the hospital. There is improvement in the health of many people after the locality.

Sick people were admitted to CHC

All the sick people were taken to the CHC. Here everyone was treated by Dr. Some people also got their treatment done in private clinics. In-charge Medical Officer Dr. Mohammad Samid, Health Manager Dr. Vikas Ranjan told that all of them were victims of food poisoning. Doctors say that people have become ill due to food poisoning. Now all these people are out of danger. The treatment of sick people continues. Let us inform that even two days back many people in the district fell ill due to food poisoning.

