Bihar: A bus full of kanwariyas returning from Deoghar collided with a tree, 46 people injured, condition of three critical

Jhajha-Jamui main road NH-333 of Bihar (Jhajha-Jamui Main Road NH-333) A horrific road accident on Tuesday morning at Ekdara turn (road accident) Has happened. It is being told that a bus full of Kanwariyas collided with a tree. About 46 people have been injured in this accident. The condition of three of these injured is said to be serious. Women and children are also included in the injured. All have been admitted to Jamui Sadar Hospital for treatment. It is being told that the accident happened due to the nap of the bus driver. However, the driver of the bus fled from the spot after the accident.

Kanwariya was going to Rajgir after offering prayers at Tarapith

A Kanwariya, who was traveling in the bus, told that the two villages of Chhapra district are residents of Sohan Bazar and Kadi Bazar. Everyone went to Basukinath after offering water to Baba in Deoghar. After this, Maa reached from there to visit Tarapeeth. After offering prayers at Tarapith, all the passengers were going to Rajgir. For this, he had left Deoghar at three in the morning. During this, the driver suddenly dozed off near the Ekdra turn of NH-333. Due to this the bus became unbalanced and collided with the tree on the roadside. The injured include Kanwariya Ramchandra Turi, Bhagwan Singh, Krishna Singh, Manju Devi, Sita Devi, Keshari Devi etc.

Four passengers suffered serious head injuries



There was a loud noise when the bus hit the tree. Hearing this, the nearby villagers immediately reached the spot. There was shouting in the bus. They made the passengers get off the bus one by one. After that he was brought to the referral hospital for treatment. Dr. Sadab, a doctor at the Referral Hospital, said that most of the passengers had minor injuries. But Bhagwan Singh, Krishna Singh, Manju Devi, Krishna Devi, Abhijeet of Sohan Bazar have suffered deep head injuries. In view of this, he has been referred to Jamui. The rest have been released after first aid.

