Bihar: A businessman was stabbed to death in Sitamarhi, a middle-aged man was killed by slitting his neck at Bathan in Muzaffarpur.

Being fearless in Bihar, criminals are carrying out the incidents of murder. In Sitamarhi, a sweet trader was stabbed to death by criminals. And in Muzaffarpur, miscreants killed a middle-aged man by slitting his throat. The police is looking for the cause of the murder and the killers.

Hit the sweets trader with a knife

In Sitamarhi, a businessman doing sweets business was stabbed to death by miscreants. This incident is of Batasha Bazar near Gudri Bazar of Bairgania police station area of ​​the district. Where young businessman Arjun Kumar was murdered with a knife. Arjun Kumar’s shop is in Gudri Bazar. He was at his shop on Saturday night only. When some people were returning from a function nearby, they saw a dead body lying on the roadside. Whose information was given to the police.

Police engaged in investigation

After getting the information, the police team reached the spot. The blood-soaked body was taken into custody and sent for postmortem. The police also questioned the local people. At present, no information has been received about the incident. Police got involved in the investigation of the case. There is chaos among the relatives of the deceased.

Murder of middle aged man in Muzaffarpur

Here in Muzaffarpur also a middle-aged man has been murdered. His body has been recovered from Bathan in the garden. The middle-aged man has been murdered by slitting his throat. The case pertains to Bhataulia village of Saraiya police station. The deceased has been identified as Kameshwar Paswan. Kameshwar Paswan used to stay at the house of a person from the village and take care of his work. Kameshwar Paswan was in Bathan as usual. When people did not see any movement, they went inside. The dead body of Kameshwar Paswan was lying inside. The police is investigating the case. The team of Dog Squad reached the spot for investigation.