Bihar: A speeding car crushed a cyclist in Siwan, angry people blocked the road

On Friday, on the Chhapra-Siwan main road in Bihar, a speeding Scorpio hit a person traveling on a bicycle from behind. As a result, the cyclist died on the spot. Seeing the local people chasing, the driver fled leaving the vehicle. After the incident, angry people blocked the Siwan-Chhapra main road for three hours and demanded compensation. As soon as the information about the incident was received, the police of Pachrukhi police station reached the spot and pacified the villagers by convincing them. After this, remove the jam from the main road. Police took the dead body in their custody and sent it to Sadar Hospital for postmortem.

The deceased was going to work in the field

The deceased was identified as Subhash Mahto, 35-year-old son of Raghunath Mahto, resident of Bariarpur village. According to the information received in connection with the incident, the person riding the bicycle was going to work in the field. That’s why the high speed Scorpio pushed from behind. Angered by the incident, relatives and villagers started protesting for compensation by blocking the main road. On the information of the incident, the police force of Daronda police station along with Police Station President Rambalak Yadav reached the spot and got involved in the investigation. At the same time, after three hours of persuasion, people left the road, only then the vehicles could start operating. On the other hand, as soon as the news of the death in the road accident was received, there was uproar among the family members. The deceased has three daughters and one youngest son.

There was chaos in the village as soon as the dead body arrived

The police handed over the dead body to the relatives after conducting the post-mortem. As soon as the dead body reached the village, everyone’s condition became bad by crying. The dead body was cremated late in the evening. Let us inform that due to obstruction of traffic on the road for three hours, most of the problems were faced by school students and employed people. The children could not reach school on time, while the job seekers also did not reach on time. Although many people tried to come to the city through the village, but the angry villagers did not let them go. Everyone got stuck in this jam. In this case, Police Station President Ram Balak Yadav told that Scorpio has been seized. The owner is being identified from the vehicle number. The dead body has been handed over to the relatives and an FIR has been registered.

