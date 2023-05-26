Bihar: A speeding Scorpio hit a finance worker, jumped several feet, then fell to the ground and died.

road accident: A bike rider died on Thursday near Ghataro Tola of Kartahan police station on Lalganj-Hajipur road in Bihar after being hit by a speeding Scorpio. The deceased Alok Kumar was the son of Shivnath Sah of Ghataro Madhya Panchayat. He used to work in a finance company in Hajipur. As soon as the information about the incident was received, there was chaos among the family members. After the accident, a large number of people gathered on the spot. Angry people blocked the Lalganj-Hajipur road near the spot. As soon as the information about the incident was received, the police of Kartahan police station reached the spot.

The police tried to pacify the angry people, but the people refused to end the blockade. After about an hour’s effort, the police pacified the agitated people by convincing them. After the uproar subsided, the police sent the body to Sadar Hospital for postmortem. According to the information received, Alok used to work in a finance company in Hajipur. On Thursday he was going to work on his bike. Meanwhile, as soon as he reached near Ghataro Tola Khichdi plant on Lalganj-Hajipur road, a speeding Scorpio hit the bike hard from behind. In this accident, Alok died on the spot. After the accident, a large number of people gathered there and blocked the road. On the other hand, as soon as the information about the incident was received, there was uproar among the family members.

As soon as the information about the death of the youth in the road accident and the road jam was received, the police reached the spot. The police tried to pacify the angry people, but the angry people insisted on making arrangements to stop the speed of unruly vehicles on this route and to take action against the guilty Scorpio driver. After about an hour’s effort, Kartahan police station chief Praveen Kumar convinced the angry people to calm them down. After the people’s anger subsided, the police sent the dead body to Hajipur Sadar Hospital for postmortem. The deceased was the eldest of three brothers. After his death, the family members are in bad condition by crying.

