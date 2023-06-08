Bihar: A sweeper died of electrocution while cutting a slab in Darbhanga.

Bihar: Bambam Ram (42), a resident of outsource agency, Sitamarhi, died on Thursday due to electrocution while cutting a drain slab in Darbhanga. Due to this, the angry relatives created a ruckus in DMCH. As soon as the information was received, the city manager and many ward councilors along with the deputy mayor also reached. The incident happened at 12 noon. The incident happened while cutting the slab of the drain near the cemetery near Municipal Corporation warehouse of Ward 20 with a cutter machine. According to the doctor of DMCH’s emergency, he had died before reaching the hospital.

co-workers contributed financially

Here, as soon as the information was received, the local residents and corporators along with their relatives gathered in DMCH and started a ruckus. Demanding proper compensation to the family, they started expressing anger towards the corporation. On getting information about the incident, Mayor Anjum Ara, Deputy Mayor Nazia Hasan, Sub-Commissioner Sudhanshu Kumar, City Manager Azhar Hussain and other officers and personnel reached the hospital. With the cooperation of all the workers, about one lakh rupees was deposited for financial help.

The worker was deputed in the gang

Bambam Ram lived with his family in a rented house. He was deputed by the corporation to work in the gang from 18th April. The name of the deceased has been registered in the Employees’ State Insurance Corporation in the month of April. It is said that the worker’s companion switched off the machine after the woman raised an alarm. In this sequence, a worker Chandan also got injured.

Workers raised their voice for compensation

Angered by the incident, the permanent, contract, daily and outsourced employees of the corporation raised the demand for compensation to the relatives of the deceased. Everyone was looking angry. Some employees returned from the hospital and met the suburban commissioner and city manager and demanded compensation. The officials assured to give information in this regard to the concerned agency and collect the amount among themselves and give it as soon as possible.

