Bihar: A teenager was taking a selfie on a goods train, know what happened after coming under the grip of a high voltage wire

Train News: In Bihar’s Sitamarhi district, a teenager was taking a selfie by climbing on a goods train. While taking the video, he came under the grip of high voltage wire. After this he got badly burnt. This teenager has been identified as Mohd. Riyaz, son of Mohd. Lalababu Khan, resident of Mehsoul village ward number 26 of Mehsoul police station area. The age of the teenager is 15 years. RPF ASI Mo Tanveer Hasan has confirmed the incident.

Teenager injured due to electrocution

RPF ASI Mo Tanveer Hasan has informed that at 8:30 am on Saturday morning, a ballast laden goods train was standing on platform number three of Sitamarhi Junction to go to Riga Rack Yard. In this sequence, Kishore reached there with his friends. As soon as he reached here, Kishore started taking selfie by climbing on the goods train. Also started taking his videos. Here he came in the grip of high voltage current. Also got badly injured.

Odisha train accident affected operations in Bihar, many trains canceled including Puri-Patna special, see list

Furore among the relatives of the injured teenager

The injured teenager fell down after being electrocuted. Hearing the cries of the friends present on the spot, the people around also ran to the spot. After this, the railway security forces also reached the spot. RPF jawans admitted the injured teenager to Sadar Hospital for treatment. The relatives of the teenager also reached the hospital immediately after getting the information. Seeing the serious condition of the teenager, he has been referred to SKMCH Muzaffarpur. Please tell that RPF ASI Mo Tanveer Hasan has confirmed the incident. At the same time, there has been uproar among the relatives of the injured.

Published By: Sakshi Shiva

Bihar Board: Matric Compartmental Exam Result Released, 59.59 Percent Students Passed, Check Result Here(youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WWBMU1PsyDM) )bihar news