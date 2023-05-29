Bihar: A young man climbed a 100 feet high pole to touch the high tension electric wire, know what happened then?

Bihar News: In Bihar’s Gaya district, a crazy young man climbed on the pole to touch the high tension electric wire. At this time the people present here came in panic. Also started asking him to get down. This crazy young man had climbed a 100 feet high pole. The incident is of Parasakala village under Cherki police station area of ​​the district. Here the drama of the crazy person went on for about an hour. Many different wires of 33000 volts passed through the pole on which the person climbed.

The youth’s drama lasted for about an hour

Seeing this scene of inviting death, people’s breath was stuck. A large number of people had gathered here. The young man was trying to touch the high tension electric wire. During this, the people present here started requesting the young man to get down. But, he was not ready to listen to anyone’s words. This drama of the person went on continuously for an hour. Sometimes he was getting down from the pole, and sometimes he was climbing up.

Bihar: Sun God entered Rohini Nakshatra, farmers engaged in preparation for cultivation of Kharif crop

Police trying to identify the youth

Meanwhile, someone from the crowd informed the police about this. But, before the police reached the spot, the man got down from the pole and himself left without saying anything to anyone. After this, when the police reached here, the police got information that the person had left. After this, the police is looking for the young man. But, at the moment nothing could be known about the young man. The police is trying to identify the youth.

Published By: Sakshi Shiva

After Bhojpuri superstar Pawan Singh, Pradeep Pandey’s film released directly on OTT, know when you will be able to watch it(youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YLbfnagUaYk)