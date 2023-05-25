Bihar: A young man running away from the police was hit by a train and people pelted stones at the police

Police of Sadar police station in Muzaffarpur, Bihar, raided near Ramdayalu Nagar Railway Gumti during the ongoing campaign against the gang snatching mobiles from toddy seller and moving train on railway track. During this there was chaos. People started running here and there. Meanwhile, Sonu Kumar, son of Pappu Mistry of Bhikhanpura Chak Ahmed collided with a train. Due to which he died. On getting information about this, the relatives created ruckus and blocked Ramdayalu Nagar NH. After this, the police of Sadar police station reached the spot and pacified the crowd by extinguishing it. After this, the dead body was sent to SKMCH after taking possession for postmortem. The police have started the exercise of further legal action.

Police went to raid around Ramdayalu Gumti

It should be known that during the raid, a group of youths were sitting around the Ramdayalu Gumti. On seeing the police, everyone started running. During this, the police chased everyone away. In which Sonu Kumar collided with the train. The relatives allege that the police thrashed Sonu, chased him away and pushed him towards the oncoming train. Due to which he collided with the train and died. He also has two children. During this, many serious allegations were also leveled against the police. Sadar Thanedar Satyendra Kumar Mishra told that the young man was running away from there during the stampede caused by the raid. Meanwhile the train was coming and he started crossing the railway line. Due to which he got hit by the train. Due to this he died.

Big blow in Bihar teacher recruitment! Degree holders of these subjects will not get a chance, know the whole thing

A crowd of youths live in Ramdayalu Gumti

Local people told that many groups of youths sit near Ramdayalu Gumti especially in the evening. Some people also get intoxicated in this. Due to this, people coming and going from there have to face trouble. In view of this, the police raided there. There is a lot of resentment among the people due to the accident during the raid.

(youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oaBXiH-vxTU) man died from train