Bihar: A young man was shot dead after being called in the garden in Bhagalpur, after five months Sehra was about to adorn his head

A state in Eastern India: Abhishek Kumar (25), the elder son of Neeraj Kumar, a resident of Pakra village of Navagachia police station area of ​​Bhagalpur, was called to the garden and shot dead. The police took his dead body from the Sub-Divisional Hospital and got the post-mortem done and handed it over to the relatives. Abhishek was hit by a bullet on the right side of the navel. While taking action in the Navagachia police case, four suspects are being taken into custody and are being interrogated. At the same time, the police have recovered a bullet from the spot.

called at 10 o’clock in the garden outside

Younger brother Ankit told that his elder brother Abhishek lived in Telangana, Hyderabad. He is going to get married after five months. In this connection, he had come to the village. On Monday night, he would leave for Telangana in Hyderabad by train from Navagachia station. At 10 o’clock in the night, elder brother’s friend Kanhaiya Sharma alias Puko Sharma called him. Another friend Siddharth Kumar was also with Kanhaiya. His brother went to meet friends in the garden about 500 meters away from the house.

died on the way

After 45 minutes, Kanhaiya called that his brother had been shot. When he came out, he saw that Kanhaiya, Siddharth and two other people were carrying his brother on a cart. He took his brother from Scorpio to Navgachia Sub-Divisional Hospital for treatment. His brother died near Makandpur Chowk Mor. Doctors declared him dead as soon as he reached the hospital. Ankit told that his brother was murdered under a conspiracy. Navgachia SP Sushant Kumar Saroj said that the process of registering an FIR has been started in the matter. Investigation is going on. The accused will be arrested soon.

