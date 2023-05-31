Bihar: Accused of burning SAP jawan alive arrested

Muzaffarpur: After 16 years, the police of Baruraj police station have arrested Ajay Kumar Singh of Mahmadpur Gang, accused of burning SAP jawan Pradeep Kumar alive during a raid. After questioning, he was produced in the court and sent to judicial custody. This information was given by DSP West Abhishek Anand in a press conference on Wednesday. DSP West told that this matter is about 16 years ago. It was reported that Ganja was found in the house of Baidyanath Singh, a resident of Mahmadpur Gang of Baruraj police station. The then police officer and SAP jawan raided Baidyanath Singh’s house and recovered 20 kg of ganja. Also arrested Baidyanath Singh’s son Sanjay Singh.

Kerosene oil was sprinkled on fire

While returning to the police station after arrest, the members of the accused’s house caught a SAP jawan Pradeep Kumar. Kerosene oil was sprinkled on him and a burning lantern was thrown on him. In this he got seriously burnt. Pradeep Kumar died two days later during treatment. Earlier, on the basis of the dying declaration of the SAP jawan, an FIR was registered against Ajay Kumar Singh and others at Baruraj police station. Since then he was absconding.

13 SHOs changed since 2007

If we look at the police records, 13 SHOs have changed since this incident. But, no one took interest in this matter. This matter came to the fore during the review of senior officers. After this, the senior police officers gave DSP West the target of arresting the accused. After this, DSP West formed a special team under the leadership of Baruraj SHO Sanjeev Kumar Dubey and ordered the arrest. After this Baruraj SHO Sanjeev Kumar Dubey, Case IO Sujit Kumar Mishra, PSI Nandani Gupta, Jawan Dharamveer and Mohd. Saud raided and arrested Ajay. Police is probing Ajay’s criminal history.

