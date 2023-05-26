Bihar: Accused of throwing LKG student down from the roof of the school in Motihari, police brought the teacher to the police station

Bihar crime news: A surprising case has come to light in Motihari. The teacher of a private school has been accused of throwing the child down from the roof in a fit of anger. At the same time, the matter has now reached the police. The child was admitted to the hospital for treatment while the school management clarified that this is a conspiracy to defame the school.

Allegations on private school teacher

In Kalyanpur, a case of throwing a six-year-old child down from the roof by a teacher of a private school in the local market has come to light. The local people and relatives took the child to the primary health center for treatment, where the doctors referred him to Motihari after first aid. The injured child has been identified as Ayush Kumar (six), son of Chandrabhushan Yadav, a resident of Baluga village.

Ayush is a student of LKG

The injured Ayush is a student of LKG. When the police came to know about this incident, quick action was started. The police caught the accused teacher Rooplal Das and brought him to the police station and interrogated him. The accused teacher is a resident of Khokhra village of Shambhuchak panchayat of police station area.

The director of the school said.

On the other hand, the director of the school has presented his clarification on this whole episode. He told that a conspiracy has been hatched to defame our institution. At the same time, Police Station President Rohit Kumar said that the matter is being investigated.