Bihar achieved great achievement in power supply, leaving neighboring states UP and Jharkhand behind

Patna. Bihar has done incredible work in the last 10 years in the field of electricity. Bihar, which was living the lantern era even a decade ago, has become self-sufficient in the matter of electricity today. Electricity has reached every house and after the city, now the work of installing prepaid meters has started in the villages as well. According to the latest report, Bihar has left many states behind in terms of electricity. This has been revealed from the ranking and rating of power companies across the country issued by Rural Electrification Corporation Limited.

Bihar reached close to the national average

According to this report, Bihar is at 25th position in the country in terms of power supply. Bihar is ahead of its neighboring states UP and Jharkhand. The report states that Bihar’s urban areas are getting electricity for 23.1 hours, which is less than the national average of 23.57 hours, but UP, Jharkhand are behind even Bihar. Even Jammu and Kashmir is behind Bihar. Bihar ranks 18th in terms of power supply in rural areas. Electricity is being supplied for 20.1 hours in the rural areas of Bihar. Behind Bihar are Manipur, Assam, Karnataka, Jharkhand, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir.

There is more power failure in North Bihar than in South

It has been said in the report that interruptions during power supply in Bihar are still quite high. North Bihar is ahead in comparison to South in terms of frequent power failure. According to the report, in the rural areas of North Bihar, there was a power failure from the feeder 760 times in a year. Compared to this, in South Bihar, there was a power failure from the feeder 513 times. Whereas in urban areas, there was power failure 418 times in a year in North Bihar and 351 times in South Bihar.