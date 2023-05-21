Bihar: Action on five fake teachers of Gaya district, fake from training certificate to marksheet

Haribansh Kumar, Gaya. Reinstatement of fake teachers in Bihar is not a new thing. Gradually, cases of reinstatement of fake teachers are coming to the fore. Due to fake recruitment, many talented candidates have stayed away from becoming teachers. In this series, action was recommended on Saturday against five fake teachers working in different schools of Mohda, Fatehpur, Wazirganj and Amas in Gaya district. This recommendation has been made by the District Education Officer to various planning units.

DEO recommended action

The District Education Officer has recommended the planning units to take service-free and administrative action under the Teacher Planning Rules and has also directed to inform the department about the action. All these teachers, who were involved in the restoration process of 2019-20, were given appointment letters as teachers in February 2022. During teacher reinstatement, the number in the fake mark sheet was marked excessively to make a place in the merit list. After the restoration, all the fake teachers were also taking the salary payment.

Action recommended on these teachers

Pappu Mandal, Dashrath Nagar Primary School, Gehlaur Panchayat, Mohda

Amar Kumar, Middle School Panditpur Sohri, Mohda

Amar Kumar, Primary School Rampur, Gram Panchayat Kenar, Wazirganj

Pintu Paswan, Primary School Kolsar, Gram Panchayat Sawkala, Amas

Mukesh Kumar Yadav, Primary School Ekamba, Gram Panchayat Mataso, Fatehpur

Jharkhand Academy Council’s investigation revealed

During the investigation, the District Education Officer had sent it to the Jharkhand Academy Council, Ranchi, regarding the examination of the teacher training certificate to the mark sheet of all the five fake teachers. After which the Joint Secretary (Verification), Jharkhand Academy Council Ranchi sent the investigation report to DEO Gaya, in which the name, roll number, roll code and session of the concerned teachers were matched with the register and the relevant certificate and mark certificate was not issued by the council. Went.