Bihar: Action taken against illegal sand mining in Son river, boats and poklen were also burnt

Patna. Patna and Bhojpur police jointly took action against illegal sand mining in Son river on Sunday. In the action, the team has also been accused of burning dozens of boats and poklen. At the same time, according to the officials of the team, anti-social elements have burnt the boat and Poklen in the dispute between the two groups. In fact, the action started from three o’clock on Sunday morning, which lasted till nine o’clock in the morning.

Who set the boat and Poklen on fire?

According to information, action was taken against illegal sand mining in Rampur, Surmarwa, Chaurasi of Patna district and Son river adjacent to Semra, Bingawa village of Bhojpur district. During this, the boats standing near Rampur Ghat or kept for repairs were also set on fire. The officials are not confirming whether the fire was started by the team or in a dispute between two groups. According to the information, as soon as the joint action of the team took place, there was a stampede at the ghats. People started jumping off the boat and illegal mining mafia ran away.

The glass of two Hydra machines was also broken.

According to the information received, the glasses of two Hydra machines, which were used to take out the damaged boats brought for repair, were also broken. As soon as the information about the action was received, people and media persons reached the spot. Till then only action was going on. But shortly after the media persons were removed from the action site. Shortly after this, the boats started catching fire. People made a video of this.

Iron guard will be installed to stop illegal mining

According to the information received from the sources, an iron guard or cask can be added to stop the movement of illegal sand laden or empty boats near Rampur Ghat. To stop illegal mining, a police picket adjacent to Rampur Diyara village has been prepared.

