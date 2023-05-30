Bihar: Adani Group will invest 900 crores in Muzaffarpur, second unit of Ambuja Cement will be set up

Adani Group is going to set up Ambuja Cement Plant in Motipur industrial area of ​​Muzaffarpur in Bihar. He will invest 900 crores in this. Apart from this, Prince Pipes is going to invest more than 146 crores in Begusarai industrial area. Land has been allotted to both the units in a high level meeting of PCC held on Tuesday. Sandeep Poundrik, Principal Secretary, Industries Department has released this information on his official Twitter handle.

Land allotted to 14 units

According to the information received, the PCC of Biada has allotted land to a total of 14 units on Tuesday. Ambuja Cements (Adani Group) will set up a grinding unit. Ambuja Cement has been allotted 26 acres of land. Prince Pipes & Fittings is one of the Fortune India 500 companies. This company is one of the largest Pipes material manufacturers in India. BIADA has allotted 35 acres of land to it.

Adani group setting up cement grinding unit in Warsaliganj

Before this, Adani group is also going to set up a cement grinding unit in Warsaliganj industrial area in Bihar. BIADA has allotted 73 acres of land for this unit. Adani Group is going to invest Rs 1400 crore in this unit. The allotment of land for this unit was done by BIADA in the PCC meeting held on 9th May. Adani Group’s proposed unit at Warsiliganj will have a production capacity of six million tonnes per annum. The Industries Department estimates that more than two thousand people will get direct and indirect employment from this unit.

Adani Group will open a cement factory in Bihar with an investment of Rs 1400 crore, will get employment (youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_Oj-RR-ebBo)