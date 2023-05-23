Bihar: Administration’s big stick on ultrasound centers, many centers were sealed, know details

Big action is being taken by the district administration on illegal ultrasound centers in Bihar. In order to do this, the team raided and sealed 28 centers in Muzaffarpur. It is being told that the DM held an emergency meeting on Monday on continuous fetal examination by illegal ultrasound centers in the district. It was learned in the meeting that only 261 ultrasound centers are registered in the district. But more than 1000 centers are operational. After this, raids were conducted against illegal ultrasound centers and hospitals in the district by forming a team.

Campaign from urban to rural areas

In the urban area, the SDO East and West, all the DSPs, one senior officer of the Health Department along with the Inspector, and in the rural area the BDO-CO and the SHO, PHC in-charge together raided. The news of the raid created a stir among the illegal ultrasound center operators. Even before the team reached, many operators closed the center and ran away. The register and other documents of the ultrasound centers sealed by the raid team have also been seized. Now the team will check these documents and register and give a report that for how many days the can center was operated.

Now there will be continuous raids: DM in charge

In-charge DM Ashutosh Dwivedi is continuously monitoring it. There will be raids in the entire district three days a week on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. In-charge DM told that this raid will be continuous. Strict action will be taken against those who violate PC & PNDT Act. Let us tell you that on May 19, the Chief Secretary had expressed deep concern over the drastic decrease in the sex ratio in the district.

Only 859 daughters on 1000

There is a decrease in the number of daughters in the district due to the examination of embryos by the ultrasound centers being operated indiscriminately in the streets. It is said that there are only 859 daughters against 1000 sons in the district. The condition of the blocks is very bad. According to statistics, against 1000 sons in Bandra area, only 951 daughters are being born, 765 in Saraiya area, 926 in Kanhaili area, 867 in Brahmpura area.

