Bihar: Admission schedule released for enrollment in Simultala Residential School, know when the exam will be held

The Bihar School Examination Board has released the admission schedule for the session 2024-25 in class VI of Simultala Residential School, Jamui (English Medium) on Sunday. Online form will be filled from July 11 to 31 for admission in class VI. form You can pay taxes by visiting

60-60 seats fixed for students in class VI

In the sixth class of Simultala Residential School, Jamui, 60-60 seats have been fixed for the students. The preliminary entrance examination will be held at the designated examination centers in each district headquarters. The preliminary entrance examination is likely to be held on October 12 (from 1 pm to 3:30 pm). The main entrance exam is likely to be held on December 20 (from 10 am to 12:30 pm and second shift from 1:30 pm to 4 pm). The main entrance examination will be held at the examination centers of Patna. Helpline number for getting any kind of information related to the exam 0612-2232074 You can contact on.

Mobile number will be the user ID

To fill the form, the age of the applicant should be minimum 10 years and maximum 12 years as on April 1, 2024. The applicant should be studying in class five in a recognized school of the state. Two hundred rupees for unreserved and EWS, EBC and BC and Rs 50 for SC-ST examination fee will be payable. After filling the online examination form, the password will be sent to the mobile of the candidate. Mobile number will be the user ID.

The entrance exam will be held in two phases

Students who get a place in the merit list for the main entrance examination will have to appear before the medical board for medical examination. Admission will be approved only after being successful in this. All the questions asked in the exam will be based on the syllabus of class V. Candidates or their guardians will take out the hard copy of the online filled examination form and forward it to the principal of the concerned school and keep it safe. On being selected for admission, the forwarded application will have to be forwarded to the DEO of the concerned district and compulsorily given to the Principal of Simultala Residential School at the time of admission.

The preliminary exam will be of 150 marks

The preliminary examination will be based on multiple choice questions. This will be an exam of 150 marks. Each question will be of one mark. The duration of the exam will be of two hours 30 minutes. Whereas, in the first shift of the main entrance examination, out of 150 marks, 100 long answer questions will be asked from Mathematics. The questions of intellectual ability will be of objective type for 50 marks. The exam will be of two hours 30 minutes. In the second shift question paper of 150 marks, 40-40 marks from Hindi, English and Science and 30 marks from Social Science will be asked objective questions. Its time will also be of two and a half hours.

