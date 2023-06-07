Bihar: After BSNL mobile, the trust of consumers has also increased from land line, only 540 users left in the district

Muzaffarpur: BSNL has lagged behind the services of private telecom companies. At one time, keeping BSNL’s land line used to be a matter of prestige for the people. Till a decade ago, there used to be more than ten thousand landline phones in the district, which has now been limited to only 540, in which most of the phones are in government offices only. BSNL’s landline has become outdated since the arrival of mobile. In the meeting of the Telecom Advisory Committee held on Wednesday at BSL premises, GM KM Srivastava introduced the members to the current situation of BSNL. Members complained about slow net speed and call drops. GM assured to solve this problem soon. While presiding, Sitamarhi MP Sunil Kumar Pintu said that whatever problem is there, give a written copy, efforts will be made to improve it. Abhishek Kumar, Satyendra Prasad Kushwaha of Sitamarhi, Subhash Kesari and Rohit Sharma and other members and departmental officials were present in the meeting.

Indian Bank will open in BSNL premises

BSNL will give its land on rent for revenue collection. The GM gave this information to the members of the Telecom Advisory Committee. He said that Indian Bank will open in BSNL premises. Its process is in the final stage. Apart from this, BSNL’s 4G mobile service will start in the district in September. Its approval has been received. Work on this will start from next month. GM said that there are many challenges before BSNL, which include cutting of optical fiber cable of BSNL due to work being done by agencies, private telecom service and other construction agencies, BSNL in urban and rural areas as compared to private mobile operator The key is the reduction in the number of 2G and 3G BTS, lack of proper installation of 4G BTS and shortage of personnel. He said that data connection facility is available in 399 gram panchayats of 18 blocks of the district, 285 gram panchayats of 18 blocks of Sitamarhi and 58 gram panchayats of five blocks of Shivhar under BSNL’s Bharat Net.

Mastermind used to confirm tickets in the name of Union Minister and MP, used the letter head of these leaders

BSNL at a glance

PPP model WiFi facility at 68 places in rural areas

Pre paid connection – 3.5 lakh

Post paid connection – 10 thousand

Lease Line – 660

Broad Band – 289

(youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=x5QMKFeRGTo)