Bihar: After coming to Gaya, the father also broke his breath by donating two young sons, the wife told a painful story

Gaya: After losing his two young sons, a father came to Gaya from Bengal to Bihar to perform Pinddaan for the peace of both the departed souls. But the father who lost both the sons also sacrificed his life here. He suddenly disappeared after coming to Gaya. At the same time, the police recovered the dead body from the roadside near the petrol pump in front of Haridas Seminary School. After investigation, the whole matter is revealed. The cause of death is not completely clear yet.

Death of a person who came from West Bengal

After the painful death of his two young sons, a person who had come from West Bengal to offer Pind Daan in Gayaji, died in suspicious condition on late Saturday evening. The police of Rampur police station found his dead body on the roadside of the petrol pump in front of Haridas Seminary School. The deceased has been identified as Yatindranath Das, son of Kalicharan Das, a resident of Murli Pokhar village under Suti police station area of ​​Murshidabad district of West Bengal.

Searched relatives and informed about the incident

During the investigation, the police of Rampur police station found their relatives staying in Punjabi Bhavan near Punjab National Bank in Chandchaura locality in Vishnupad police station area and informed them about the incident. Postmortem of his dead body was done on Sunday and handed over to his family members.

were missing since saturday afternoon

The wife of Yatindranath Das, who reached the post-mortem house, told that he had two sons. One son died in a road accident about eight years ago. Whereas, the other died due to hanging five years back. After the painful death of two young sons, she had come with her husband to Gayaji for the peace of their souls and stayed with Panda Manilal Barik at Punjabi Dharamshala in Chandchaura locality. Her husband suddenly went missing after performing rituals related to Pind Daan on Saturday afternoon. Searched a lot here and there, but could not find it.

The police station chief said..

On Sunday, the police of Rampur police station informed about the dead body of her husband that on late Saturday evening, her husband’s body was found on the roadside near the petrol pump ahead of Haridas Seminary School. Here, Rampur police station chief Ravi Kumar told that such apprehension is being raised that he died due to heat stroke. UD case has been registered in this matter. After postmortem, the body has been handed over to his family members. Further action is being taken in this matter.