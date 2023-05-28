Bihar: After the arrest of two teachers in Banka, three dozen more are on the radar of the police, the crackdown intensifies

The arrest of fake teachers has started in Bihar. Two teachers have been attacked in Banka. A teacher was arrested in Amarpur while a teacher of a school in Bounsi was arrested by the police on the allegation of fraudulently taking a job. Sources tell that the process of arrest is not going to stop now. More than three dozen teachers are on the radar who have taken jobs by showing fake degrees.

Fake teacher arrested in Amarpur

Amarpur police has arrested a fake teacher from the upgraded middle school Kathara under Sadpur panchayat of police station area. The arrested teacher is being told as Madhukar Kumar Rana, a resident of Ekchari Bhaya Sanokhar of Sanokhar police station area of ​​Bhagalpur district. Police Station President Vinod Kumar said that the teachers employed by Vipin Kumar, Police Inspector of Surveillance Investigation Bureau were investigated. During the investigation, the documents of teacher Madhukar Rana were found to be forged.

Jodhpur National University exposed

Teacher Madhukar Rana sent the mark sheet of B.Ed given in teacher’s manual to Jodhpur National University for verification. From where the mark sheet was declared fake. The teacher was getting his salary every month after being posted in the upgraded middle school Kathara since 2015 through fake certificates. Registering an FIR on the application given by the police inspector of the Vigilance Investigation Bureau, the said teacher was arrested and sent to judicial custody. After the arrest of the fake teacher, there is an atmosphere of commotion among the teachers.

Fake teacher was also arrested

At the same time, the fake teacher working in the upgraded middle school Maniyarpur was also arrested. Police has arrested a fake teacher Supriya Singh from the upgraded middle school Maniyarpur of Bandhukurawa police station area. An FIR was lodged in the police station by the Vigilance Investigation Bureau.

Job on fake certificate of B.Ed from Bundelkhand University

The teacher had taken a job on a fake B.Ed certificate from Bundelkhand University in Madhya Pradesh. Supriya was working here as a Hindi teacher since 2015. If sources are to be believed, 39 teachers were working on fake certificates in Banka district alone. Cases have been registered against many of these teachers.

