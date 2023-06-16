Bihar: Agencies engaged in the investigation of Bhagalpur bomb blast case, know when and how Nathnagar area was rocked by bomb blasts.

There was a bomb blast once again on Thursday in Bhagalpur’s Nathnagar. Brother and sister were seriously injured in the bomb blast in Manoharpur of Madhusudanpur police station area. The face and chest of both the children were badly injured. Both were brought to the hospital in a hurry. At the same time, after primary treatment at JLNMLC Bhagalpur, both have now been referred to Patna for better treatment. While the dog squad team reached the spot on Friday as well.

two children badly injured

A bomb blast took place behind the house of Dharma alias Dharmendra Chaurasia in Sahjadpur of Manoharpur on Friday. Dharmendra Chaurasia’s six-year-old son and eight-year-old daughter had reached there to play. Thinking the bomb to be a toy, he picked it up and started playing with it. Meanwhile, a powerful bomb exploded and both the children were badly injured. Where did the bomb come from in Basa, the police have not yet been able to reveal its reality.

Intelligence department officials are also active

Please tell that both the children have been referred. After the bomb blast in Madhusudanpur, the officials of the Intelligence Department have also become active. After getting the information, the CID and IB team of Bihar Police also reached the spot. Officers came to the spot and investigated. The officers questioned several people.

Bomb blasts have happened many times in Nathnagar area

Let us tell that bomb blasts have happened many times in Nathnagar area. Last year on April 8, 2022, a bomb hidden in the bush inside the CTS boundary wall was recovered. Earlier in December 2021, three consecutive bomb blasts occurred. In which two innocent people died. While three children were left as children.

Accidents from 2019 to 2020

On January 10, 2020, there was a dispute between two groups in Noorpur Block Road regarding the incident of molestation and bombing was done. In 2019, two children were killed due to the explosion of a bomb hidden in a bush in Lalmatiya police station area. Even before this such incident has happened many times. Police has not been able to disclose many cases till now.

