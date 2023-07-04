Bihar: AISA starts hunger strike against domicile policy, large number of teacher candidates join

Bihar News: Candidates are opposing the removal of domicile policy in teacher reinstatement in Bihar. Meanwhile, on Tuesday, AISA has started a hunger strike demanding the return of the four-year graduate course and the implementation of the domicile policy in teacher appointments. It has started it from Patna College. AISA’s two-day hunger strike started against the removal of domicile policy in the process of four-year graduate course and teacher appointment being implemented in Bihar. They are also opposing the new education policy. Also, it is against the removal of domicile policy.

Will protest in different parts of the state

It is being told that there will be a hunger strike at all the universities, headquarters and district headquarters of Bihar. Regarding this, they say that the education system is not good. The condition of different colleges is dilapidated. In that case it should be fine. Privatization should not happen. They are opposing the new education policy. According to them, by removing the domicile policy in the appointment of teachers, injustice is being done to the youth of Bihar. In this episode, the hunger strike has started.

Police had lathicharged on Saturday

AISA demands from the government that by implementing the domicile policy in the appointment of teachers, the government should restore it. AISA’s two-day state-wide hunger strike has begun. It has started under the joint banner of AISA and RJD. To make the movement successful, a public relations campaign was also launched. Significantly, to control the candidates on Saturday, lathicharge was also done by the police. Preparations were already made for their performance.

