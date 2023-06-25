Bihar: An old man who had come to attend the wedding, was accused of witchcraft and killed his son

A state in Eastern India: In Sheikhpura, a tantrik was beaten to death in Garibaan Bigha tola of Barsa village under Kasar sub-station area of ​​Ariari. In this incident, a man from the village accused the tantrik of making his son sick by witchcraft. After the incident, the police of Kasar assistant station reached the spot and conducted the post-mortem of the dead body.

The deceased had come to attend the wedding ceremony

Kasar City Police Station President Lakshmi Kumari said that the deceased was identified as 65-year-old Ramdev Manjhi of the village. The villagers told that the incident was carried out last midnight. The deceased Ramdev Manjhi was attending a wedding ceremony at the house of a close relative. That’s why Kajru Manjhi, his other associates, Milan Manjhi, Fulchan Manjhi, Balchan Manjhi were attacked by about ten miscreants in the state of intoxication. The miscreants who arrived armed with sticks, spears, pitchforks and spades beat the tantrik to death.

Noise drowned in the sound of loudspeaker

During this, his body was cut in several places by attacking him with a spade. During this incident, the two sons of the deceased somehow managed to save their lives by running away. During the incident, due to the loudspeaker playing in the wedding ceremony, people could not come to know about the noise of the incident amidst the noise. Regarding the incident, the relatives of the deceased Ramdev Manjhi told that the son of Kajru Manjhi of the village is ill. Kajru Manjhi accused his sick son of witchcraft by a tantrik.

absconded from the spot after executing the incident

Kajru Manjhi along with others attacked the Tantrik’s house amid the ongoing dispute for the last 3 days. In this incident, Ramdev Manjhi died on the spot, while others including Kajru Manjhi, who executed the incident, are said to be absconding from the spot. The villagers told that Kajru Manjhi is a domineering and criminal person. Even two decades ago, an attempt was made to kill a farmer by slitting his throat in Varsha village. The farmer’s life could be saved after serious treatment.

