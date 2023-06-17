Bihar: An uncontrolled vehicle collided with a bike, the youth died during treatment

Bihar News: A youth riding a bike died in a road accident at Selour Chatti on the Guthni-Darauli main road in Bihar’s Siwan district. The bike rider was returning towards his house. During this, he got hit by an uncontrolled vehicle. After this he got injured. The injured youth was admitted to the Community Health Center by the local people. Here the doctors gave him first aid. Also, looking at his serious condition, he was referred to Sadar Hospital. The youth died during treatment in Sadar Hospital.

Furore among the relatives of the deceased

The hospital personnel informed the relatives of the injured. The relatives of the injured admitted him to Sadar Hospital. But, here the injured youth died even before the treatment started. After the death of a young man in a road accident, there was uproar among the relatives of the deceased. The deceased has been identified as Suman Kumar, son of Sudrika Ram of Darauli police station area. He had gone to Guthni for his personal work. But, while returning from there to his home, he became a victim of a road accident. This incident happened on Friday night at ten o’clock. Where the young man who was a victim of a road accident has died.

Police engaged in investigation of the case

A youth riding a bike met with a horrific road accident at Selour Chatti on the Guthni-Darauli main road and died during treatment. Where the relatives of the deceased are in bad condition after this incident. There is chaos in the relatives of the deceased. At the same time, the police reached the information of the incident and sent the dead body for postmortem. Along with this, the investigation of the matter has been started.

