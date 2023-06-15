Bihar: An uncontrolled vehicle crushed two brothers riding a bike in Samastipur, angry people protested by blocking the road

Bihar News: Two brothers died in a road accident near Bharna village under Vibhutipur police station area of ​​Samastipur district of Bihar. According to the information, both these brothers were going to Delhi by catching the Freedom Fighter Express from Samastipur station. But, on the way, he became a victim of a road accident. Both the brothers were riding on the bike. Meanwhile, a pickup coming from Samastipur near Bharpura village hit them from the front. Both the brothers died on the spot.

Locals blocked the road

The deceased have been identified as Golu Kumar (31) and Chandan Kumar (27), sons of Ram Vilas Yadav, resident of Ward 10 of Vibhutipur East Panchayat. The deceased Golu was married on May 3. As soon as the information about this road accident was received, there was a stir in the area. The local people got angry. A crowd of people gathered on the spot. The local blocked the road by placing the dead bodies on the road. Due to this the commuters had to face trouble. Angry people blocked the traffic on the Samastipur-Rosda main road near the spot.

Police engaged in investigation of the case

The information about this incident was given to the police. The police got involved in the investigation of the matter and pacified the angry people. As soon as the news of the death of both the siblings was received, there was mourning in the village. The family members including the deceased’s mother Nirmala Devi, deceased Golu Kumar Yadav’s wife Amrita Devi, deceased Chandan Kumar’s wife are in bad condition. Please inform that the deceased had three brothers and one sister. Elder brother stays at home. Police has taken the dead body in possession and sent it to Sadar Hospital Samastipur for postmortem. Police Station President Sandeep Kumar Pal told that both the vehicles involved in the incident were seized and the matter is being investigated.

