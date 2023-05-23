Bihar: Anand Mohan made political noise, know when he will hold a huge rally in Patna..

Bihar News: Former MP Anand Mohan is in a lot of discussions after his release from jail. He is also seen active. Former MP reached Rohtas on Monday. Here he has made a big announcement. He has said that in November 2023 he is going to hold a big rally in the capital Patna. The former MP informed that 10 lakh people will participate in it. Along with this, he told that people are being invited regarding this. It is known that Anand Mohan had reached Shivpur village of Vikramganj block of Rohtas district.

Anand Mohan unveiled the statue

Anand Modan unveiled the statue of Maharana Pratap in Shivpur village. During this, he shared a lot of information about his upcoming program. He told that he is going to hold a big rally in Patna next. In which about 10 lakh people will participate. At the same time, after unveiling the statue of Maharana Pratap, he said that saying something about Maharana Pratap is equivalent to showing a lamp to the sun. The former MP also said that people need to follow the path of Maharana Pratap. Also they need to live.

Former MP thanked the CM of Bihar

Anand Mohan thanked Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for installing the statue of Maharana Pratap at many places in Patna. It may be known that in the month of April, the release of former MP Anand Mohan was approved by the government. After this he came out of jail. On April 10, the government had changed Rule 481 (I) (a) of the Bihar Prison Manual, 2012. After this the way was cleared for the release of the former MP. At the same time, now Anand Mohan has made a political noise and he will hold a rally in Patna in November.

