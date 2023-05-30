Bihar: ANM in Lakhisarai was shot dead by criminals after entering her house, three accused arrested with weapons

Open terror of criminals has been seen in Lakhisarai, Bihar. It is said that there is a ANM The criminals entered the house and shot him. In a hurry, the family members informed the police about the incident and with the help of neighbors took the woman to the hospital where the doctors declared her dead. As soon as the information about the incident was received, the police reached the spot. The deceased woman has been identified as Sudhasree (53 years) of Arma village under Kajra police station area. There is a lot of resentment among the people about the audacity of the criminals.

SSP reached the spot

After the incident, Kajra police station and police inspector of Suryagadha started investigation in the matter. Soon after this, SSP Roshan Kumar also reached. He appealed to the people to maintain peace and cooperate in the investigation. Along with the family members, the police also questioned the people around the murder. In this case, the police has also arrested three people. According to sources, weapons have also been recovered from them. Police is still questioning the arrested accused.

The criminals shot the woman in the head

Giving information about the incident, the police said that the name of the deceased woman is Sudhasree. She is the wife of Rajendra Mahato. The deceased woman was working as ANM in the health department in Dharhara block of Munger district. The criminals entered the house and shot him in the head. This has caused his death. The post-mortem of the dead body is being done. While taking action in the case, the police arrested three criminals who are residents of Arma village. has been arrested. The weapon with which the woman was murdered has also been recovered from them. Police is taking information about the reason for the murder.

