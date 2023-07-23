Bihar: Appointment of guest teachers in higher secondary schools, know how many subjects will be reinstated

Bihar News: Guest teachers are going to be appointed in higher secondary schools in Bihar’s capital Patna. A merit list has been issued for this. For any kind of claim objection for guest teachers of various subjects, objection can be lodged by July 24. Patna District Education Office has released the provisional merit list on Saturday for the appointment of guest teachers. The list of selected teachers has been released by the department on the website of NIC Patna.

Objections can be lodged till July 24

District Education Officer Amit Kumar said that the candidates can register their objection on the provisional merit list on July 24. The objection will be taken at TK Ghosh Academy located at Ashok Rajpath from 11 am to 4.30 pm. He told that from July 17 to 20, applications were taken for the appointment of guest teachers. A total of 1740 applications were received for 51 seats in the district. It may be known that in order to provide employment to the people of the state, appointments are being made by almost all the departments of the state. In this sequence, a decision has been taken by the Education Department to recruit guest teachers.

After the application by the candidates for the post of guest teacher, the selected guest teachers will be contributed to the schools from 30 to 31 July. According to the notification issued by the Secondary Education, guest teachers for the subjects English, Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry, Zoology, and Botany are going to be appointed in the higher secondary schools of the state. Regarding the appointment of these guest teachers, Director of Secondary Education Kanhaiya Prasad Srivastava has issued necessary guidelines to all district education officers. He has made it clear that guest teachers should be appointed in the mentioned subjects as per the rules and according to the resolution already issued. Along with this, he has said that under no circumstances should the services of guest teachers be taken more than the available vacancies in each district. Applications will be taken district wise. These appointments are being made till the teacher planning is done in the state.

Application made from 17 to 20 July

Please tell that the interested candidates had applied from 17 to 20 July. After this the objection will be taken. Candidates can file objection on the merit list till 24th July. It will be finalized only on the basis of the objection received. The merit list will be published by July 26. From 27 to 28 July, options will be taken from the selected candidates in the context of the merit list. The DEO said that on July 29, the school will be allotted to the guest teachers on the basis of the option received from the selected candidates. On 30th and 31st July, the contribution will have to be taken in the presence of the principal of the concerned school.

District wise number of vacancies

Radhani 51 in Patna, 34 in Nalanda district, 32 in Bhojpur district, 19 in Buxar district, 34 in Rohtas district, 20 in Bhabhua district, 45 in Gaya district, 12 in Jehanabad district, nine in Arwal district, 25 in Nawada district, 28 in Aurangabad district, 50 in Muzaffarpur district, 34 in Sitamarhi district, seven in Sheohar district , 37 in Vaishali district, 52 in East Champaran district, 40 in West Champaran district, 43 in Saran district, 38 in Siwan district, 29 in Gopalganj district, 41 in Darbhanga district, 50 in Madhubani district, 48 in Samastipur district, 20 in Saharsa district, 23 in Supaul district, 22 in Madhepura district, 32 in Purnia district, Araria Guest teachers will be appointed in 28 districts, 17 in Kishanganj district, 31 in Katihar district, 34 in Bhagalpur district, 24 in Banka district, 17 in Munger district, eight in Sheikhpura district, 12 in Lakhisarai district, 21 in Jamui district, 16 in Khagaria district and 31 in Begusarai district.

The schedule of appointment of guest teachers is as follows

District wise advertisement publication: 17 July

Application from candidates: from 17 to 20 July

Merit list will be made: July 21

Publication of merit list: 22 July

Objection on merit list: 24 July

Disposal of objections: 25 July

Final publication of merit list: 26 July

Choice from selected candidates: 27 to 28 July

Allocation of schools: 29 July

Contribution of candidates: 30 to 31 July

