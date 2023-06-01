Bihar: Approval for construction of road connecting these three districts including Bhagalpur, traffic will be easy

A state in Eastern India: Approval has been given for the construction of Dhoraiya-English Mod-Asarganj road connecting three districts including Bhagalpur. It is being told that this road is to be made 58 km long. Which will connect Bhagalpur with Munger and Banka districts. With the construction of this road, the movement of the people of the above three districts will be easy. Along with this, widening and upgradation work of the road will be done. It is reported that this road will be constructed with the funding of Asian Development Bank. This project has been included in Bihar State Highway Project-4. It will be constructed by Bihar State Road Development Corporation Limited. An action plan has been prepared for the construction of this road. About Rs 595.78 crore will be spent on this.

Consultant agency will be restored and detail project report will be prepared

Bihar State Road Development Corporation Limited will soon restore the DPR consultant agency for road construction and prepare the Detail Project Report (DPR). After the DPR is prepared, it will be sent to the headquarters for approval and after approval, the agency will start the process of restoration.

According to the requirement, land acquisition will also be done at some places.

Land will also be acquired as per the requirement for the widening of this approximately 58 km long road connecting Bhagalpur to Munger and Banka. A separate proposal will be prepared for this and it will be sent to the Land Acquisition Department. The district in which the part of this road will fall and whatever land will be required there, the land acquisition department of that district will be entrusted with the process of acquisition. The District Land Acquisition Department will acquire the land for this road under its district. Bihar State Road Development Corporation Limited will construct this 58 km long road connecting three districts. An action plan has been prepared for the construction of this road. About Rs 595.78 crore will be spent on this.

