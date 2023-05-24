Bihar: Arson and road jam after the death of a young man in Arrah, the doctor is accused of negligence

Bihar News: The young man died in Ara. After this, the relatives of the deceased accused the doctor of negligence. Angry relatives ransacked the nursing home. Along with keeping the dead body on the road, the road was blocked for hours. Angry people demanded registration of a case against the doctor. People raised slogans even against the district administration regarding their demands. After this, the police reached the spot in a hurry. The police tried to pacify the angry people. But, people did not listen to the police at first. They started demanding to call the District Magistrate and Superintendent of Police.

charge of death during treatment

Dhananjay Singh, a resident of Baroda village under Agiaon police station area of ​​Bhojpur district, fell from the roof on 18 May. It is being told that his left leg was broken due to this. The young man was admitted to a nursing home at Club Road at Ara headquarters for treatment. He died during treatment here. The relatives of the deceased said that they had deposited Rs 50,000 before the doctor’s operation, some amount was asked to be given after the operation. It is being told that seeing the uproar, the doctor fled from the spot.

Police engaged in investigation of the case

According to the information, Badhara MLA Raghavendra Pratap Singh reached the spot and pacified the angry people and got the road blockade removed. The jam could be removed after the efforts of the MLA and the police. At present, the police is investigating the matter. Action will be taken in the matter only after investigation. At the same time, the angry family members are constantly demanding action.

