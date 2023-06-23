Bihar: As soon as the shutters of malls and shops of Nagarmal opened, the CGST team raided, know why the raid took place

The Central GST team raided all the establishments of Nagarmal & Sons together on Friday. The CGST team took this action at many places including Patna, Shivganj and Sheesh Mahal Chowk of Arrah, Bhagalpur and Muzaffarpur. During this, the team took many documents, bills and computers in their possession. CGST is getting data mining done on his computer and all the bills are being matched with his five years’ book and stock. Umesh Bedia of Nagarmal & Sons is said to have very close relations with some state leaders of JDU. Sources say that in the past, when JDU EMLC Radhacharan Sah was raided, during that also Nagarmal Shivnarayan was interrogated and the documents of his establishments were examined.

hence the raid

All the documents of the journey from a small clothes shop to the mall are being scrutinised. CGST sources say that Nagarmal & Sons does not collect as much GST as it takes from common consumers. The raids were conducted on complaints of non-completion of purchase formalities from unregistered traders and other complaints. The Central GST team was engaged in probing the complaints of irregularities in the purchase of goods.

Attacked as soon as the shutters of malls and shops opened

The CGST team had parked its vehicle at some distance from the mall at eight o’clock on Friday morning. As soon as the shutters of malls and shops opened at 10 am, the team raided. During the raid, the doors of shops and malls were closed and all the workers were made to sit in one place. In Arrah, the Central GST team raided NS Mall located on Jail Road and Nagarmal shop located in Chowk. During this, the people and employees associated with the Nagarmal family were also interrogated. This action of CGST continued till late evening. In Bhagalpur, this action took place at Nagarmal Mall located in Kharmanchak. Here the officers and employees of Central GST had reached the mall in three vehicles. Here the employees of the mall kept waiting for hours on the roadside, but the survey did not end till evening. After this the workers returned to their homes.

CRPF personnel deployed in security

In view of the law and order during the raid, a large number of CRPF jawans were deployed. CRPF jawans are stopping anyone coming and going at the gate of the mall and shop, so that there is no disturbance in the raid. During this action of Central GST, the entire mall was closed. No one was allowed to go inside.