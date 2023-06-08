Bihar: As the mercury rises, the problem of low voltage starts deepening, despite having a stabilizer, electrical appliances are not able to run.

Muzaffarpur: On the one hand, the summer temperature has been rising since two weeks, on the other hand, along with the power cut, the problem of low voltage is also troubling the people. This situation has been prevailing for the last three to four days. The problem of voltage persists from 9 am till late night. Due to not getting proper voltage, now people’s electrical appliances are also getting damaged. According to the consumers, there is no speed in the fan in the evening, but after 1:30 in the night, the speed of the same fan increases. Due to non-availability of voltage according to the standard, even the inverter is not getting charged. In such a situation, people are waking up. Consumer Vaibhav of Balughat, Sanjay of Sikandarpur told that the problem of low voltage and power cut in summer is not a new thing. Like every year, this year also the situation is the same.

With the increase of heat, power cuts start happening

With the increase in heat, power cuts also happen a lot. This problem persists especially from 6 in the evening till late at night. This problem is not of any one area but of all around. A 100 to 200 KVA transformer has a load of 15 to 20 AC. People’s house has become one to two, two to three storeys, electrical appliances have increased, but the transformer has been installed where it is already there. In the evening, many times the voltage decreases from 220 to 200 to 180 kW. If the voltage is less than 220, there is a problem in running the equipment like motor, fridge, cooler, AC, stand fan etc. There is a danger of burning it. This is the situation in Sikandarpur, MIT, Chandwara, Miscot, Nayatola, Madipur, Bhagwanpur, Khabra, Medical areas connected to all power substations.

Water layer went down, motor does not work

Sometimes in the morning, the situation remains like this, even after applying extra stabilizer, there is difficulty in running the motor. Firstly, because the water layer has already gone down, there is a problem in pouring water from the motor, and due to the low-voltage from above, the problem increases further. Farmers in rural areas are also worried because it is not raining. The fields of the farmers are now getting ready for the sowing of paddy. But due to lack of rain, farmers are thinking of getting water from their own pumping set. But as the water level has gone down, even the amount of water they need for the farm cannot be released. According to electrical experts, the system voltage is down now. Power is being supplied to the grid and from the grid to the power substation in low voltage.

