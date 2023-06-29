Bihar: Asha turns out to be the mastermind of sex determination test and abortion case! Abortion done on the pretext of polio injection

A state in Eastern India: The ASHA worker played an important role in conducting gender test and abortion of a Gangti woman at the Arya Ultrasound Center near Meenapur CHC in Muzaffarpur. An FIR has been registered against ASHA worker Kalyani Devi of Gangti village on the statement of the victim Phoolkumari Devi in ​​the case. At ten o’clock in the morning of 26th June, the ASHA worker told Phoolkumari Devi that let’s get the ultrasound done. After this Phoolkumari said that no member of my family is at home. I will not go anywhere. Despite this, the ASHA worker coaxed the woman and brought her to the Arya ultrasound center near the government hospital.

fainted on the pretext of polio injection

After taking Arya to the ultrasound center, Phoolkumari Devi’s sonography was done. After the sonography, the ASHA worker said that a polio shot would be required. Then from there Jyoti was taken to the nursing home. Where the victim woman was given an injection by Dr. The woman fainted as soon as the needle fell. On regaining consciousness, the ASHA worker, the doctor and the compounder started explaining to the victim that she was a girl, so they got her DNC (abortion) done. Those people started telling me that they already have two daughters. I started crying bitterly. During this, the ASHA worker snatched Rs 7,000 by misguiding it.

Asha worker absconded leaving alone

After taking seven thousand rupees, she said to give another five thousand rupees after reaching home. Here you have to give to the doctor. After this, the ASHA worker ran away leaving Phoolkumari alone. Police Station President Rajesh Kumar told that on the statement of Phoolkumari in the matter, a case has been registered in Meenapur police station. SI Seema Yadav has been made the investigator of the case. The police is investigating the matter.

