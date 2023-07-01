Bihar: Atal Path and Ganga Path in Patna brawl openly, video went viral, police is searching, know the whole matter

Bihar Police is continuously taking action regarding Harsh firing, but some anti-social elements are openly firing Harsh for their hobby and show off. One such video has gone viral, in which two to three boys are firing happily on Atal Path and Ganga Path by opening the sunroof of the SUV. Along with this, a bottle of liquor is also seen kept in the vehicle. The young man has also posted its video from his Instagram account. The youth seen with the weapon is said to be from Musallahpur. After the video went viral, the police started looking for the boys.

youths were drinking in the car

It is seen in the viral video that some boys are sitting in an SUV and the SUV goes to Ganga Path via Atal Path. The boy sitting behind is making a peg of liquor. At the same time, the young man sitting right next to the driver’s seat opens the sunroof, takes out a pistol and fires three rounds. The boys in the car fire for the first time on the Atal Path. Whereas, in the second video, some boys are seen firing on the Ganga Path. In another video, the same boy is firing in the air on the roof of an apartment. All these videos are viral on social media.

New SOP issued for prevention of harsh firing

Now before any public event to be held in the city or villages, the organizers will have to inform the concerned police station in the prescribed manifesto. In this form, the estimated number of persons including private arms holders, full name, address and mobile number etc. of the concerned organizer will have to be mentioned. The directors of the marriage hall and community center will encourage the organizers to fill this form. Bihar Police Headquarters has implemented a new Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) to prevent the increasing cases of Harsh firing.

(youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=h7V7fnTKsxc)