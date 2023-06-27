Bihar: Attack on police team that went to measure land, half a dozen policemen injured, 16 people arrested

In Bhagalpur, Bihar, local people attacked the police who had reached Shankarpur of Nathnagar police station area to get the land measured. Six policemen of Nathnagar police station were injured in the attack. All the injured have been admitted to the hospital. In the incident, 25 men and women have been named as accused for obstructing government work and assaulting and indecent behavior with the police. The police have detained 16 men and women.

suddenly started stone pelting

There is a dispute going on between Pankaj Mandal and Taniklal Mandal regarding the land. To resolve this dispute and get the land measured, the zonal personnel along with the Nathnagar Police and the Riot Control Police Force had reached on Monday. Meanwhile, the atmosphere deteriorated and people got entangled with the police team. Miscreants suddenly started pelting stones at Amin Rachna Kumari and the police force of Nathnagar zone. When the police force started having a lot of trouble in stopping these people, the policemen saved their lives by running away. During this, half a dozen policemen including sub-inspector Divya Kumari of Nathnagar police station were injured. After this, a large number of policemen were called.

Bihar Breaking News Live: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate Ranchi-Patna Vande Bharat train online today

Chief accused of assault

The miscreants had made a plan to attack the police. As soon as the land measurement started, some anti-social elements started pelting stones at the police. The workers somehow saved their lives by running away. In order to escape, some anti-social elements also attacked the police with sticks. The woman Sulekha Devi alleges that the headman and his men assaulted her, in which she was seriously injured. However, the chief has rejected the allegations of the woman.

Strict action will be taken: CO

CO Smita Jha told that anti-social elements have stopped the government measurement. Nathnagar police station chief has been asked to take strict action against the identified people. The land for which the circle and the police personnel had gone to Shankarpur to measure it is a concessional land which has been illegally occupied by some people. They do not have any documents of the land. Police station chief Mohd Mehtab Khan told that land measurement was going on between two people. Meanwhile, anti-social elements attacked the police team, in which six-seven policemen were injured. Some people have been detained after the incident and further action is being taken. The injured have been sent to the hospital for treatment.

(youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ep3RBUrWrO4)