Bihar: Attack on police team which went to take action against liquor smugglers in Motihari, half a dozen policemen injured

In Bihar’s Motihari, the villagers attacked the police team to rescue the liquor smuggler. The villagers pelted stones at the police team. In this, more than half a dozen police personnel were injured. Police has detained more than two dozen villagers in this case. This incident is of Sariatpur village under Pipra police station area.

attack on policeman

In relation to the incident, the local people said that the police team had arrested a person by raiding on Sunday night. Due to this action of the police, the local people got mobilized and started pelting stones at the police. This created a situation of chaos. The police also tried to pacify the whole matter by using mild force on the villagers. But, this enraged the villagers and started pelting stones at the police. In this incident police personnel Gudiya Kumari, Inayat. SAO Surya Dev Prasad etc got injured.

two dozen people in police custody

Motihari Police Line, Piprakothi Police, Chakia Police and Pipra Police team reached the spot by the police headquarters on the information of stone pelting on the police force. During this, the police have taken into custody about two dozen people who tried to free the arrested person and attacked the police team. Chakia DSP Satyendra Kumar Singh was told that the police personnel were injured. 20 people have been arrested in the case. At the same time, the villagers are accusing the police of assaulting the women. The video of firing in the incident has gone viral. There is also talk of four to five rounds of firing in this. Although the police is denying the firing.

Villagers fled after the incident

Due to this incident, the villagers are absconding after locking their houses. Villager Mahendra Rai told that many police had come in the night. We were also caught by the police but I told myself innocent, then left. Woman Seem Rikhia Devi told that after working from Motihari, our son came home at night, remained sleepy after eating food lest the police caught him. There is discussion among the villagers that some innocent people have also been arrested among those arrested in the police action.