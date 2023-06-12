Bihar: Attempted fraud by calling relatives of 24 prisoners in Purnia jail, demanding money in the name of treatment

Purnia. Cyber ​​criminals have started the work of targeting the family members of the jailed prisoners. Shocking cases came to the fore on Sunday. The relatives of 24 prisoners lodged in the Central Jail and their lawyer were called by cyber criminals. He was informed that the health of his family member who is in jail is bad, so deposit money for his treatment.

There was talk of ill health of the prisoners.

Cyber ​​criminals called the family members of 24 prisoners lodged in the Central Jail from the same mobile number and informed that their relative who is lodged in the jail has become very ill. Because of this, they will have to pay Rs for better treatment. Cyber ​​criminals also called the lawyer of such prisoners. Not only this, apart from the jail superintendent, by calling other officials also tried to cheat them.

The incident also happened in Katihar

Let us tell you that on the same lines, a week ago, cyber criminals cheated a family of prisoners lodged in Katihar Mandal Jail for 75 thousand rupees in the name of getting better treatment by saying that he is speaking as the jailer of Katihar Jail. If the money is not sent, their family members will not be able to be sent out for treatment. There was an influx of family members outside the main gate of the Central Jail on early Sunday morning. Cyber ​​criminals called him and informed him that his jailed relative was seriously ill.

Jail superintendent made relatives meet prisoners

The jail officials were also surprised about this matter. Later, the jail officials got such prisoners to meet their relatives in turn, who were called by cyber criminals. Regarding the matter, Jail Superintendent Rajeev Kumar Jha said that information has been received about cheating by cyber criminals by spreading false rumours. Prisoners who are sick in the jail are treated at the government level. There is no sick prisoner in the jail whose relatives were called by the cyber criminals.