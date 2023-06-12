Bihar: Attempted to burn her face with acid after killing a girl in Gopalganj, dead body recovered from Gandak bank

Fearless miscreants killed a girl in Diyara area of ​​Gandak river in Gopalganj. After the incident, the face was burnt with acid. The incident is of Mungarha village of Manjha police station area. The 20-year-old girl has not been identified. Police have found a gallon from the spot, in which flammable material was brought. A lot of blood of the girl was also found spilled on the spot. The police have taken the body into custody and sent it to Sadar Hospital for postmortem.

The police were called after seeing the dead body of the girl.

It is said that the villagers informed the police after seeing the body of a 20-year-old girl in Chanwar of Mungraha village of Manjha police station area. When the police reached the spot, the girl’s clothes were lying in a dilapidated state. Vehicle marks were found at the scene. Police took the dead body in their possession and sent it to Sadar Hospital. Police Station President Vishal Anand told that prima facie it seems that the dead body of the girl was brought from somewhere and thrown in Diyara area.

Tried to burn the face by throwing acid

After killing the girl, an attempt has been made to burn her face by throwing acid on it. Although the girl has not been identified yet. Police is engaged in identification. Police say that the murder will be revealed only after identification. But the way the incident has been carried out in Diare area, there is panic among the villagers of the surrounding villages. This type of incident has happened earlier also in the vicinity of Gandak river.

Fear of gangrape, medical board did postmortem:

There is a possibility of gang rape with the girl before the murder. On the report of the police, the medical team of doctors has done the post-mortem. After the post-mortem, the inflammable substance is being sent to the forensic lab for examination. Police say that the gangrape will be confirmed after the post mortem report comes. By the way, the police is investigating on many points.