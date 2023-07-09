Bihar: Attendance of teachers will be made online, ID-password reached in schools, know how the system will work

Muzaffarpur. Government school teachers will now be monitored directly from the state headquarters. For this, from August 1, all the teachers have to mark their attendance online. For which it is necessary to be present in the school premises. Teachers will mark attendance as soon as they come to school. At the same time, exit will also have to be done on the digital platform while leaving. The link for entry and exit will be open only for half an hour.

System will work on the basis of live location



Actually, the attendance of teachers will be made through the e-Shiksha Kosh portal. This system will work on the basis of live location. This means that a teacher can neither enter nor exit by staying outside the school premises. The link will be closed after a certain time in the morning. Teachers coming after that will not be able to mark attendance and will be considered absent. DEO Ajay Kumar Singh told that the department has told that from August the attendance of teachers will be made online. All the teachers have been asked to upload the mobile e-Shiksha Kosh app.

online attendance trial started



The user ID and password of all the teachers have been prepared by the department and sent to the respective schools. Teachers have been told to upload e-Shikshakosh software from Play Store on Android mobile and activate it by entering their user ID and password. In many schools, teachers have also started the trial of online attendance.

User-ID of many teachers was not created



At the same time, the data of more than four thousand teachers appointed in the sixth phase is not uploaded in the district. Because of this his user-id could not be created. The DEO says that the responsibility of uploading the data of these teachers has been given to the DPO establishment. The data of new teachers will be uploaded on the portal only from the user ID of the DPO. Actually, he has been appointed in the year 2022. The department has prepared the profile of teachers on the basis of U-Does 2021-22.

Report- Dhananjay Pandey, Muzaffarpur

