Bihar: Auto carrying dancers collides with tree in Aurangabad, one killed, three injured

Between Unthu Lakh and Harnahi villages of Fesar police station area of ​​Aurangabad, Bihar, on Wednesday night at 10 o’clock, an auto of dancers collided with a tree on the side of the road due to the dodge of an unknown vehicle. In this accident, a dancer riding on an auto died on the spot while three dancers were injured. After the incident, the injured dancers were hurriedly taken to the Sadar Hospital for treatment with the help of the local people. Where all were treated by doctors. However, three dancers on the auto received minor injuries in the accident. The deceased dancer has been identified as Reshma Khatoon alias Khushboo of Ganj locality located on Madrasa Road in the city. Whereas, the injured have been identified as Aarti Devi, Preeti Kumari and Kalavati Devi of the same locality.

As soon as the information about the incident was received, the police of Fesar police station and the district secretary of JDU reached the spot and called an ambulance to the spot and got the body’s panchnama done and the body was sent to Sadar Hospital for postmortem. JDU District Secretary told that the auto driver has absconded after the accident. He said that four dancers from Ganj locality were going to participate in a dance program at a wedding ceremony organized at Devki Kala in Fesar police station area by reserving an auto. But, between Unthu and Harnahi, their auto collided with a tree due to the dodge of an unknown vehicle. Due to which one dancer died and three were injured.

After this incident, the body of the deceased dancer was brought to Sadar Hospital, where after the post-mortem paperwork, the dead body was handed over to the family members after conducting the post-mortem. There is a wave of mourning among the family members since the incident. Police told that first information is being taken about the auto driver. Along with this, efforts are also being made to nab the unknown vehicle. The statements of the injured dancers will also be taken.