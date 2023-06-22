Bihar B.Ed Admit Card: Admit card for four-year B.Ed entrance exam released, exam will be held on this day

Bihar B.Ed Admit Card: Joint Entrance Examination CET-INT-B.Ed-2023 for admission in four-year B.Ed will be held on June 26 from 11 am to 1 pm. Admit card of this entrance exam official website www.biharcetintbed-lnmu.in But it has been released on Thursday. Candidates can download their admit card by login to the website.

Download admit card like this

State Nodal Officer of CET-INT-B.Ed-2023, Prof. Arun Kumar Singh told that to download the admit card, the candidates will go to the website and login by entering their respective ID and password. After this, three options will appear in front of the candidates. Candidates will click on the third option Admit Card, after which the admit card of the candidate will be displayed on the screen. After this, candidates will be able to download the admit card and take a printout. Admit card is in duplicate. Office copy and candidate copy.

helpline number

If there is any problem in downloading the admit card, they can contact helpline number 7314629842 and 9431041694 and email [email protected]

Will have to reach the exam center at nine o’clock

On June 26, the candidates have to reach their examination center at nine o’clock. No candidate will be allowed to enter the examination center without admit card and photo identity card. They will be present at the examination center with both the copies. The invigilator has to sign at the specified place in both the copies. After signature, the examinee’s copy will be returned to him by the invigilator and the second copy will be deposited at the center.

4789 examinees will be included

Prof Singh told that 4789 candidates have submitted online application for the examination. Examination centers have been set up for students in two cities of the state, Muzaffarpur and Darbhanga. In Muzaffarpur city, 1200 candidates will appear in Langat Singh College, Kalambad and 1682 in RDS College, Ramdayalu Nagar, while in Darbhanga city plus two BKD High School (Zilla School), 950 in Laheriasarai and plus two Shafi Muslim High School, Benta. 957 candidates will appear in the examination.

