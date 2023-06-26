Bihar B.Ed Exam: INT-B.Ed-2023 Joint Entrance Exam today, know when will be the admission

Joint Entrance Examination (CET-INT-B.Ed)-2023 for admission in four-year B.Ed will be organized on 26 from 11 to 1.00 am. Lalit Narayan Mithila University has been nominated by the Governor-cum-Chancellor as the Nodal University for the fourth consecutive time for conducting the Joint Entrance Examination of CET-INT-B.Ed-2023. A total of 4789 candidates have applied for the Joint Entrance Examination of CET-INT-B.Ed-2023. There are 2666 female and 2123 male candidates in this. Out of these, 2882 candidates in Muzaffarpur city and 1907 candidates in Darbhanga city will appear in the examination.

State Nodal Officer of CET-INT-B.Ed-2023 Prof. Arun Kumar Singh said that examination centers have been made for the candidates in two cities of the state, Muzaffarpur and Darbhanga. Langat Singh College in Muzaffarpur, 1200 in Kalambagh and 1682 candidates in RDS College, Ramdayalu Nagar will appear in the examination. There will be 1648 women and 1234 men at these two exam centres. 950 candidates in Plus Two BKD High School (District School), Laheriasarai and 957 candidates in Plus Two Shafi Muslim High School, Laheriasarai in Darbhanga city will appear in the exam. 1018 women and 889 men will be included in these two examination centers. On Sunday, the team of Central Coordinator-cum-Supervisor inspected all the examination centers and took stock of the preparations.

Entry will not be available inside the center after 10:30 am

During the examination the candidate shall fill in the correct circle with dark mark only with blue or black ball pen. The candidate has to sign at the designated place only in the presence of the invigilator. Candidates have to be present at their designated examination center by nine o’clock. Under no circumstances, entry into the examination center will be allowed after 10:30 am. Two copies of the admit card have to be downloaded. It is mandatory to submit the speculum to the office per examination hall. If the photograph is not printed on the e-admit card, then the candidate will bring the latest color photograph pasted on both the copies of the e-admit card at the same place. For your identity, you will have to bring photo-identity card (such as Aadhaar card, voter ID card, driving license or other) along with you.