Bihar B.Ed. Result of entrance exam released, Supaul’s Jai Anand got first and Patna’s Aastha got second place

Bihar B.Ed Entrance Test Result: The result of the examination held on June 26 for enrollment in the four-year Integrated B.Ed in Bihar was released on Wednesday. Vice Chancellor Prof. Surendra Pratap Singh Result Website www.biharcetintbed-lnmu.in issued at. In this, 52.39 percent candidates have been successful. Jai Anand of Nirmali (Supaul) got the first position. Jai got 94 marks out of 120 marks. On the other hand, Aastha Singh of Gardnibagh in Patna stood second. Aastha got 88 marks out of 120.

1847 Candidates Successful

Candidates can check their result on the website by entering roll number and date of birth. Admit card was issued to 4783 candidates for the entrance examination, out of which 3525 candidates appeared in the examination. Out of these 1847 candidates have got success in the examination. These include 995 females and 852 males, whose percentage is 51:18 and 53:88 respectively.

online registration for counseling from july 6

State Nodal Officer of CET-INT-Bed-2023, Prof. Arun Kumar Singh said that the process of online registration for counseling of successful candidates will start from July 6, which will continue till July 15. Qualified candidates will be able to register online by logging on to the official website. It is mandatory for all the successful candidates to register to participate in the counseling process. For this, a fee of Rs 500 has been kept for SC-ST candidates, Rs 750 for EBC, BC, EWS, women, disabled candidates and Rs 1000 for unreserved category.

Offline counseling from 18 to 21 July

Enrollment will be done for 400 seats in four colleges. The first phase of offline counseling will be held from July 18 to 21 at the Jubilee Hall located in the Lalit Narayan Mithila University campus. All the process related to paper verification and nomination will be completed in offline counselling. For any kind of information, the candidate can immediately contact the helpline number issued by the Nodal University. 7314629842 And 9431041694 and email id [email protected] You can contact on.

Admission will be done on 100-100 seats in four colleges

Basundhara Teachers Training College, Muzaffarpur

Shaheed Pramod B.Ed College, Muzaffarpur

Baidyanath Shukla College Of Education Vaishali

Mata Sita Sundar College of Education Sitamarhi

top 10 candidates

Name – Number – Score

Jai Anand – 120- 94

Aastha Singh – 120- 88

Rajan Kumar – 120- 86

Shaheen Parveen – 120- 85

Purushottam – 120- 83

Ashish Kumar Gupta – 120- 82

Shreyashi Kumari – 120 – 82

Himanshi – 120 – 82

Aditi Kumari – 120 – 81

Harsh Sinha – 120- 80