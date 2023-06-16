Bihar: Bar girls dance on obscene songs in open theater of Smart City in Bhagalpur, video goes viral

The video of dance on obscene songs in open air theater located at Sandis Compound of Smart City Bhagalpur is going viral. The office bearers of Sandys Compound cum Jaiprakash Udyan Vikas Samiti have got agitated over this. Not only this, in a meeting on Thursday, the concerned officials expressed their anger and decided that they will soon take up the matter from the district administration to the High Court in protest against it.

Will complain after meeting DM

It was decided that the office bearers of the committee would meet the District Magistrate after two days and place the whole matter before him. Let us tell you that the video of two girls dancing in obscene gesture on Bhojpuri obscene song in the open air theater went viral. In this, other youths are seen saying that they had come to the Sandys compound to eat pure air, but the other wind is blowing here.

dance performance on obscene song

The chairman of the committee Amarnath Goenka said that instead of cultural program in the open air theatre, dance is being performed on obscene songs. Let us tell you that the video of obscene dance in this theater is going viral on social media.

Bihar: Ratnesh Sada joined Nitish Kumar’s cabinet, took oath as minister in a program organized at Raj Bhavan

Video went viral on Instagram as well

This video has also gone viral on Instagram. Where people are giving their respective feedback. Aman Singh sarcastically wrote that Bhagalpur is another step towards development. It was written from Sukanya’s ID that now only this was left to be seen in the Sandys compound. So someone wrote that we had come to Bhagalpur to study, now all this will work here.

ever-increasing controversies

Let us tell you that many things have been started in Bhagalpur under the Smart City scheme, in which open theater has also started. A large number of people of the city come to visit the Sandys compound. At the same time, people have different reactions on the new facilities. Recently, a young man died after drowning in the swimming pool of Sandy’s compound. After which the controversy deepened. Now a new controversy has erupted regarding dance on obscene songs in the open theatre.

Published By: Thakur Shaktilochan