Bihar: Be careful walking on the road in Sultanganj at night, miscreants keep standing to rob passers-by

Bhagalpur News: In Sultanganj these days it is not safe to walk on the road at night. Criminals target and rob passers-by walking on deserted roads without fear. Talking about the last few days, many such incidents were carried out at different places. The driver of a Scorpio was shot dead when he resisted the robbery. A few days after this incident, the RJD leader was looted. At the same time, the worker working in the Banka Collectorate has been looted.

Looting from worker working in Banka Collectorate

In Sultanganj, criminals roam fearlessly at night. The target of these miscreants are the people passing through the road at night. Miscreants make such passers-by targets and seeing them deserted, surround them and carry out looting incidents by showing fear of weapons. On Thursday, near the under-construction bypass on the Tarapur-Sultanganj road of Sultanganj police station area, criminals looted Rahul Kumar, an employee working in the Banka Collectorate, at gunpoint.

bike rider robbed late night

Regarding the matter, Rahul Kumar has registered a case against unknown criminals in Sultanganj police station. It has been told that on May 30 late night around 2 o’clock, he was coming from Shambhuganj to Sultanganj by bike with his cousin. 10 criminals stopped the bike near the bypass near Shivanandanpur village and pointed weapons at the cousin. During this, the criminals also assaulted him.

Police reached the spot

The criminals took mobile, cash, bags, and papers etc. from both of them during the robbery. As soon as the information was received, the police reached the spot and investigated the matter. The police station chief told that the FIR has been registered. The police is engaged in identifying the criminals. Soon the culprits will be arrested by inaugurating the matter.

Robbed the RJD leader, even killed the Scorpio driver

Let us tell that a day ago, criminals looted RJD leader Vivekanand Yadav on the railway overbridge on the force of arms. He was returning after participating in a wedding ceremony, during which some miscreants stopped his bike and pointed weapons at him. The criminals had fled after looting the RJD’s district vice-president. Even before that, an incident happened when criminals looted a Scorpio at Abjuganj Chowk in Sultanganj. The driver of the vehicle was shot dead for opposing the robbery.