Bihar: Bhagalpur rocked by bomb blast again, 17-year-old boy killed, three injured

Bhagalpur of Bihar was once again shaken by a bomb blast on Saturday. In this accident, a 17-year-old minor died on the spot. Along with this, three other people have also been injured in this. It is being told that this blast took place in Hussainabad Qureshi locality of Babarganj police station area. The name of the person in whose house there was an explosion, his name is Abdul Ghani. Whereas, the deceased has been identified as Tausif Alam. Abdul Ghani’s entire house was blown away in the explosion. As soon as the information about the incident was received, the police and bomb squad team of Babarganj police station reached the spot. After this the investigation of the matter started. After the explosion, there is an atmosphere of chaos in the entire area.

The sound of the bomb was heard far away.

Local people told that the explosion of the bomb was so strong that the entire house of Abdul Gani was blown away. Whereas, the sound of the explosion was heard far and wide. Due to the bomb blast, the surrounding houses have also suffered minor damage. Let us tell you that even before this there has been a bomb blast incident in Bhagalupar. Just a few days ago, there was a bomb blast behind a house in Shahzadpur village under Madhusudanpur OP. Two children were badly injured in this blast. However, the master mind of the bomb blast was arrested by the police within two days.

Tejashwi Yadav’s big statement after the meeting of opposition unity, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal is not angry

Illegal firecracker manufacturing happens in the area

According to media reports, where the bomb blast took place. There, crackers are manufactured illegally in many homes. Especially, Nathnagar, Tatarpur, Babarganj, Hussainabad, Urdu Bazar area is infamous for illegal firecracker manufacturing. In such a situation, it is being speculated that the blast happened due to gunpowder only.

(youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FBBGxDk8Epg)