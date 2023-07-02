Bihar: Big accident averted in Jamui, suddenly smoke started rising from the wheel of Jaynagar-Puri Express, there was a stir among the passengers

A big train accident was saved in Bihar’s Jamui. It is being told that suddenly strong smoke started coming out from under a bogie of Jaynagar-Puri Express train on Howrah-New Delhi railway section. Seeing the smoke coming out of the train, there was a stir among the passengers. The passengers informed the TTE of the train about this. After this, the first train was stopped in a hurry. As soon as the train stopped, all the passengers came out of the train in a hurry. It is being told that this incident happened near Giddhaur railway station of Danapur railway block. Due to this, the passengers had to face a lot of trouble.

Passengers troubled by the rumor of fire

After the smoke rising from the wheels of the train, the rumor of fire spread among the passengers of the entire train. Due to this, the passengers of other bogies also got down from the train along with their luggage. However, the railway personnel reached the spot soon after getting information about the incident. The team brought the situation under control. After this, the fault in the train was rectified within half an hour and it was dispatched. Railwaymen present on the spot told that there was no fire in the train. Smoke was coming out of the brake binding. There was no casualty in the incident.

Smoke also rose in the Bihar Sampark Kranti

Let us tell you that in the Bihar Sampark Kranti running from Darbhanga on Saturday, smoke started coming out between Hayaghat and Thalwada station. There was a defect in the brake shoe of this train also. The driver of the train was informed. The driver stopped the train by applying emergency brake.

