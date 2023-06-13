Bihar: Big accident while taking bath in Ganga in Buxar, three youths drowned in the river, two died

Bihar News: In Bihar’s Buxar district, five youths went to bathe in the river Ganga. During this, three youths drowned in the river. Two of them died. Circle Officer Rajat Kumar has confirmed the death of two youths. The age of all is being told around 20 years. Please tell that a young man was taken out with the help of the local people. This is the whole case of Keshavpur Ganga Ghat of Simri police station area under Dumraon subdivision of the district.

Two youths died due to drowning

Two youths have died due to drowning in river Ganges. It is being told that all of them had gone to bathe in the river to get relief from the heat. But, during this he became a victim of the accident. According to the information, Divyanshu Tiwari Dharmendra Tiwari, son of Himanshu Tiwari’s father Govind Tiwari, a local village resident of Simri police station area, had gone to bathe in the river Ganga with four to five friends. Meanwhile, two youths died due to drowning.

Furore among the relatives of the deceased

After three youths drowned, one was saved by the local people. Whereas, two died. The local people informed the administrative officials about the incident. After this, the officials took out the bodies of two youths near Dalbal after hours of struggle with the help of boatmen, divers and nets. After taking out the dead body, all the procedures have been completed and sent for postmortem. Here, as soon as the relatives of the deceased got information about the incident, there was chaos. Everyone is in bad condition by crying.

Published By: Sakshi Shiva

